Kee’s Hotel is ringing in the changes

After an extensive renovation to the Terrace Ballroom. Damask glittering wallpaper creates luxurious soft tones, while new lighting and mood wall with multi colour options creates a unique backdrop for top table guests. More atmosphere is created by sparkling fairy lights. Specially designed Top Table Thrones for the Bride and Groom will ensure they remain the centre of attention.

The Terrace Lobby , with its own wood burning fireplace, is the perfect place for guests to mingle and spill out onto the hotel’s terrace and gardens. Another special feature has been added to the hotel as well – a new bell tower has been built above the entrance into the Terrace Ballroom. The antique brass bell from the 1930s has been lovingly restored and brought back into use, ceremonially ringing in the newly weds when they arrive at the Terrace Ballroom to meet their guests.

Kee’s Hotel has added a number of additional complimentary benefits to their already extensive range including complimentary candy table to say thank you, mood wall lighting and fairy light backdrop, top table thrones for Bride & Groom, ceremonial antique bell of welcome, second helpings for all guests and complimentary accommodation for parents of the Bride and Groom on the night of the wedding. Advertisement The hotel received extensive coverage this year when it was chosen to be featured on TG4’s documentary about historic hotels of Ireland. “It is such a lovely honour to be now recognised as one of Ireland’s most historic hotels”, says Vicky Kee. Kee’s Hotel open will open their doors this Sunday 19th February from 3-6pm for another fabulous wedding showcase which gives the bride – to- be the opportunity to experience all the special finishing touches the hotel has to offer. The full team of wedding specialists will be on hand to give advice on how to create the dream wedding day.

Arrive into the Main Foyer and sample some of the complimentary refreshments and begin your tour of the hotel taking in The Old Gallery, The Terrace Ballroom & Our Terrace Gardens. Everyone is Welcome & Admission is Free

SPONSORED CONTENT BY: KEE’S HOTEL