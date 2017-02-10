Hill farmers launch ANC campaign in Donegal

HUNDREDS of farmers attended a meeting in Letterkenny last Friday night for the launch of a campaign to ensure that government proposals to review Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) will not result in them losing out on payments.

The Irish Natura and hill Farmers Association are undertaking a series of meetings along the western seaboard and have drawn up a three point plan to ensure that the review is an equitable one.#

Work is ongoing in the Department of Agriculture to produce a new map of areas which are deemed to be eligible for payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme formerly known as disadvantaged areas. Payments under the scheme can be as high as €4,000.

Under the new system of designation that must be introduced in 2018, eligible areas will have to be designated on the basis of biophysical criteria.

The criteria set out in the legislation are low temperature; dryness; excess soil moisture; limited soil drainage; unfavourable texture and stoniness; shallow rooting depth; poor chemical properties; and steep slope.