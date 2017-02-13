Gardai renew appeal for information on Castlefin murder

GARDAI have renewed an appeal for information on the anniversary of man murdered in Castlefin, just over nine years ago.

Andrew Burns (27) was murdered in Donnyloop, Castlefin, on February 12, 2008.

Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in this murder, and, to date, a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation both in this jurisdiction and in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said they believe there are people with information who have yet to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but Gardaí believe that there are still people who have information which may assist with the investigation.

“Gardaí wish to renew their appeal for anyone with information no matter how insignificant it may seem to come forward to assist with this investigation and they may contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

