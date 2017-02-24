Funston aiming to impress his new fan

By Jack Murray

Finn Harps star, Mickey Funston, will have a lot on his plate this year.

The Harps midfielder is known as a committed club man, and he has consistently delivered top class performances for over a decade.

The Bonagee man will have an extra fan in the stands this season as he welcomed his daughter Sarah into the world on 20th January.

Funston admits he is still getting into the ‘swing of things’ in that regard but hopes to make it a successful season for his new baby girl.

Harps will kick off their league campaign tonight with a home fixture against Cork City at 8pm – a daunting challenge as Cork have finished second in the league for the last three seasons.

The Ballybofey club were rated as underdogs to stay up last year but they kicked off their season with a great run of early results which proved crucial as the season came to a close.

They will be hoping for a similar start to the campaign this year. To that end, Funston has called on the footballing community in Donegal to get behind their club.

“People mightn’t realise how important it is to turn out in numbers and to get behind the team. It is going to be such a massive challenge for us to stay up in the new league format and it’s going to be difficult to sustain.

“I would encourage people to come out and watch the first couple of games especially. I know people who hadn’t been to a game in years who came back to Finn Park and really enjoyed it and now wouldn’t miss a home fixture. A game under the lights in Ballybofey really is something special.

“We want to make Finn Park a place where other teams don’t want to come and our fans are crucial to that. We need people to come out and get behind the lads, get the adrenaline going and let us show what we can do.”



