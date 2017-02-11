+353 (0)74912 1014
FIVE MINUTES WITH… Logan Quinn

Posted: 12:00 pm February 11, 2017
Name: Logan Quinn

Age: 18

Occupation: Student

Team: Naomh Conaill

If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? Tom Davies.

Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? Start off in Wee Leo’s. Stay about the Town and finish up in Roddy’s.

What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? The bog in Ardara (Old field).

Which character in any film are you most like? Lloyd in Dumb and Dumber.

Any odd items in your kit bag? Mostly tape. Kieran Gallagher brings a pharmacy with him

Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? Hughie Gallagher. Comes out with some tight stuff.

Which team mate has the best looking other half? Kieran Gallagher has a nice one there recently. Won’t last long though.

Who is the worst/best trainer? Worst- Eoghan McGettigan. Always seems to be practising frees. Best- Eoin Waide or Charles McGuinness.

Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room? Definitely Kieran Gallagher. Aaron Thompson and John O’Malley always fixing the hair too.

Who’s the best/worst person to sit beside on the team bus? Worst to sit beside – JD Boyle is pretty filthy on his day. My music usually keeps the seat beside me empty.

Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include? There were a lot of men in K2 over the winter. Eoin Legend loves a good kebab.

Toughest opponent you have faced? Niall O’Donnell

Best or worst quote you’ve heard, either from a manager, player, opponent? “Stop cloustering about” – Michael Quinn (Dad) back in u-10s.

Best manager you’ve ever played under? Martin Regan.

Best ever performance? Most memorable performance is definitely the Minor Co. Final 2016

One to forget? All the underage County Finals we lost.

Sporting ambition? Hopefully go on and win many more County Championships.

When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? Used to always be Tim Cahill and run off to punch the corner flag. Still pretend I’m Lukaku at times.

If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? Nobody would be out. Diego Costa would be in. He’d be well equipped for the GAA.

