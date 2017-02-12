Eoin McHugh hits the winner as Donegal win in Roscommon

A LATE point from Eoin McHugh saw Donegal defeat Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park today and pick up two crucial league points.

Advertisement

Rory Gallagher’s team started brightly, but the concession of a soft goal to Ciaran Murtagh left them trailing by three points at the break.

Donegal had the wind at their backs in the second half and they clawed back their deficit with Marty O’Reilly in brilliant form.

The visitors established a three-point lead but a superb goal from Conor Devaney set up a grandstand finish.

Ronan Stack should have won the game for Roscommon but Mark Anthony McGinley made a fine save, and then Eoin McHugh came up trumps for Donegal at the death.



FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAYS DONEGAL NEWS

Must-win game for Donegal TRANSITION is rarely seamless as Donegal found out to their peril last Sunday.