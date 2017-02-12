+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

Eoin McHugh hits the winner as Donegal win in Roscommon

Posted: 4:13 pm February 12, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Patrick McBrearty in action against Roscommon

Patrick McBrearty in action against Roscommon



Roscommon 2-9 Donegal 0-16

A LATE point from Eoin McHugh saw Donegal defeat Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park today and pick up two crucial league points.

Advertisement

Rory Gallagher’s team started brightly, but the concession of a soft goal to Ciaran Murtagh left them trailing by three points at the break.

Donegal had the wind at their backs in the second half and they clawed back their deficit with Marty O’Reilly in brilliant form.

The visitors established a three-point lead but a superb goal from Conor Devaney set up a grandstand finish.

Ronan Stack should have won the game for Roscommon but Mark Anthony McGinley made a fine save, and then Eoin McHugh came up trumps for Donegal at the death.


FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAYS DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 4:13 pm February 12, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Must-win game for Donegal

TRANSITION is rarely seamless as Donegal found out to their peril last Sunday.

Two changes for clash with Roscommon

McGee and Gibbons come in.

Donegal is presented with world’s ‘Coolest’ award

THE MD of National Geographic was in Donegal last weekend to personally deliver the ‘Number 1 Coolest Place on...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland