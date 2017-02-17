Emotional appeal to bring cat from Australia

A YOUNG Cloughaneely woman who had to cut short her stay in Australia has launched an emotional appeal to help reunite her with her beloved pet cat.

Deirdre (Dee) Ferry had been living “down under” for almost five years but due to unforeseen circumstances was forced to return to Donegal in recent weeks. However, the logistics and cost of her cat, Millie, accompanying her on the return to Ireland proved prohibitive. Deirdre said she has been left “heartbroken and lost” because she and Millie are now separated by thousands of miles.

She explained: “It was not a move I was ready for, or wanted to make but after a horrendous year that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy my choices were extremely limited. If it was a move I had planned then I would have had the time to save and plan to bring Millie with me but unfortunately time was not on my side.

“Millie is the one and only friend that was constantly there for me, she always kept me going and could put a smile on my face even when it felt like my whole world was falling apart around me. She was always by my side, we did absolutely everything together.”

She said that during a very turbulent period in her life she had the constant support of her “best friend and fur baby”, to give her strength and courage.

In addition, Deirdre found out that it will cost at least €2,500 for Millie to be transported to Ireland and she has now set up a crowd funding campaign to help her cover the costs.

Didn’t realise the costs

She explained: “I genuinely didn’t realise the cost of transporting her from Australia to Ireland and day by day my heart breaks a little more as this seems like a impossible feat and I’ll never get to hold my baby again.

“I’m reaching out to anyone and everyone; friends, strangers, cat lovers, anyone who could possibly help in anyway. I would do anything to be reunited with my baby. For those of you out there that have a pet you can understand the bond that we share and can imagine what it feels like to be separated for any length of time.

“When I slept, Millie was always right there on my chest, When I went for a shower she waited patiently outside the shower door and even while I cooked she kept a close eye making sure I was doing it all right…Every single moment since she came into my life she was by my side and I’m so lost now without her now I just don’t know what to do.

She has been fortunate to have made some very good friends in Australia who have agreed to keep Millie safe and cared for while the fund-raising campaign is underway. Donations can be made via the gofundme.com website under the ‘Please Help Me Bring Millie Home’ campaign by Dee Ferry. Or by clicking the link http://www.gofundme.com/please-help-me-bring-millie-home