Emergency Department at LUH “extremely busy” again

MANAGEMENT at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) have issued a statement today warning that the Emergency Department there is once again under significant pressure with large numbers waiting to be seen.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today (28th February) with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital. We apologise to patients and their families for these delays.







The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.







Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays. We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.







Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.