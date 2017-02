DUGAN, Eamon – Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Wednesday morning, 22nd February, at 10.30am to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch. Family time on the morning of the funeral.