DOOGAN, Neil – Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Friday February 24th at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Rosary on Thursday night at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.