Donegal is presented with world’s ‘Coolest’ award

THE MD of National Geographic was in Donegal last weekend to personally deliver the ‘Number 1 Coolest Place on the Planet for 2017’ accolade.

The county was given the prestigious after topping the ‘Cool List’, published by National Geographic Traveller in the latest edition of their magazine.

The article also included a referral link to the Donegal Tourism Ltd consumer website www.govisitdonegal.com

The directors of Donegal Tourism along with members of the executive of Donegal County Council were delighted to welcome Mr Matthew Jackson, Managing Director and Publisher of National Geographic, to the county on Sunday.

Mr Seamus Neely, Chief Executive of the council and chairman of Donegal Tourism, said the award has been of such importance in raising the profile of tourism in Donegal that: “We felt it was of great importance to reach out to National Geographic, to thank them for this award and to extend an invitation to them to visit County Donegal and to get a taste of all of the ‘cool’ experiences we have to offer”.

The Board of Directors of Donegal Tourism met with Mr Jackson at the Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh on the evening of Sunday, February 7, for a welcome dinner.

A presentation of a certificate awarding Donegal the title of ‘Coolest Place on the Planet’ was presented by him to Mr Neely.

Mr Jackson was also presented with an authentic tweed hat and flat cap kindly donated by Hanna Hats and a Donegal themed goodie bag.

He enjoyed two days of touring Donegal and visited many places including Sliabh Liag, Glenveagh National Park, the Gaeltacht region and many more.

Mr Jackson was delighted to taste the wonderful local speciality foods in Donegal at both Solis Lough Eske Castle and at Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfanaghy.

Mr Jackson said he enjoyed his time in Donegal so much that he said he would be delighted to explore the rest of the county on a return visit in the future.

As a keen cyclist, hiking enthusiast and climber, he expressed a keen interest in outdoor activities here.

Head of Tourism at Donegal County Council, Mr Barney McLaughlin, said the visit of Mr Jackson to Donegal is only the beginning.

“This is the first step in building a strong relationship between Donegal and the world famous National Geographic brand,” he said.

National Geographic is a world renowned travel and lifestyle magazine packed full of exceptional photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives all focused on the National Geographic Traveller theme ‘All Travel, All the Time’.