Donegal lose to Kerry in O’Donnell Park.

Donegal were beaten by Kerry in their NFL opener on Sunday, despite a spirited late fightback.

A youthful Donegal struggled early on, but hit the front when Michael Murphy converted a penalty in the 24th minute.

However, Kerry scored a goal themselves seconds later when Paul Geaney found the net, and the impressive visitors kicked on in the second quarter and led by 1-11 to 1-5 at half-time.

Donegal started the second half brightly but Kerry soon got into their stride again and Geaney scored another goal in the 44th minute.

The Kingdom stretched their lead out to nine points with 13 minutes to go, but Donegal didn’t give up the fight and landed the last six points of the match.



