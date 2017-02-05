+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

Donegal lose to Kerry in O’Donnell Park.

Posted: 3:45 pm February 5, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Michael Murphy converts a penalty against Kerry

Michael Murphy converts a penalty against Kerry



Donegal 1-17 Kerry 2-17

Donegal were beaten by Kerry in their NFL opener on Sunday, despite a spirited late fightback.

Advertisement

A youthful Donegal struggled early on, but hit the front when Michael Murphy converted a penalty in the 24th minute.

However, Kerry scored a goal themselves seconds later when Paul Geaney found the net, and the impressive visitors kicked on in the second quarter and led by 1-11 to 1-5 at half-time.

Donegal started the second half brightly but Kerry soon got into their stride again and Geaney scored another goal in the 44th minute.

The Kingdom stretched their lead out to nine points with 13 minutes to go, but Donegal didn’t give up the fight and landed the last six points of the match.


FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 3:45 pm February 5, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Donegal Ladies hope to make it two wins from two

Donegal Ladies manager Michael Naughton is hoping that his side can carry on the momentum when they play Galway...

Three debutants on Donegal team for opening League game

Donegal will give five players their first start in the Allianz League and for three of those it will...

DECLAN BONNER: Interesting league ahead for Donegal

The start of the National Football League is a weekend that GAA supporters always look forward to.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland