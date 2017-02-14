Donegal home at auction with reserve of €35,000

A Donegal home is to be sold at auction with a reserve price of €35,000.

The three bedroom, semi-detached house at Ard Caoin, Manorcunningham, is just ten minutes’ drive from Letterkenny and 25 minutes’ journey from Derry.

The home is to be sold at public auction on March 2nd at 1pm in The Leopardstown Pavilion, Dublin 18.

Kiara Rainey, of Sherry FitzGerald Rainey, says there has already been considerable interest in the property.

“It has most definitely generated a lot of inquiries since the property came to the market last week.

“The auction price represents real value at a time when nationally house prices are on the rise again.

“There is some cracking on the external walls of the property and we are advising all intending purchasers to make their own structural and financial investigations prior to making contact with our office.”

Spacious throughout the property overlooks a large green area and has views of Lough Swilly.

“Ard Caoin is close to a range of local amenities including convenience store, post office, resource centre, two pubs and a national school while Letterkenny town itself is around ten minutes’ drive.”

The property is available for viewings, inspections and surveys on Wednesday, February 15 at 2:15pm, Saturday, February 18 at 11:30am and Wednesday, February 22 at 2:15pm.

More details are available online at www.sfr.ie/property/ard-caoin-manorcunningham-donegal-f92-px88/