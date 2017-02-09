Donegal Firefighters to visit New York

TWENTY firefighters from all over Donegal will be visiting New York this year to take part in the world’s largest St. Patricks Day parade.

According to Eunan Doherty from the Donegal Firefighters Association this is a reciprocal visit following the visit to Donegal in April 2016 by 50 New York Firefighters.

“Last year’s visit by the New York Firefighters to Donegal was a great success and we want to return the favour by accepting their invitation to visit them in New York over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period”.

“The 20 Donegal Firefighters will be taking time off their work to visit New York and as well as taking part in the parade we will be visiting Ground Zero which will be an emotional moment for all of us when we will be remembering those who lost their lives in the 9/11 atrocity as well as those who are still living with the consequences of that fateful day”.

“When the guys from New York visited last April, they donated a large amount of money to the Letterkenny Community Centre and gave a donation to a local Autism charity and we want to do something similar to mirror their wonderful generosity”.

“The Donegal Firefighters would like to support the New York Firefighters Burns Centre and the Emerald Isle Immigration Centre and we are currently raising funds to help with this donation. We are selling tickets for a draw with some wonderful prizes. As well as that a number of people from Letterkenny will be hosting a coffee morning on Friday 10 February in Trinity Hall in Letterkenny from 10am to 3pm so if you are in Letterkenny, why not call into Trinity Hall for a tea or coffee and support a very worthwhile cause.”

“We have also been fortunate enough to have a 7 night golfing holiday in Ireland donated to us. We will be selling tickets in New York for this prize and the winner will be drawn at an event in Manhatton on Sunday March 19th. This prize comprises of 4 nights in Ballyliffin and Rosapena in Donegal and 2 nights in Mayo with the final night in Dublin. All monies raised from all our fund raising efforts will be donated to the New York Firefighters Burns Centre and the Emerald Isle Immigration Centre in New York”.

“There has been a long standing association between Ireland and the New York Fire Department and some of the New York Firefighters have strong Donegal connections and many are second or third generation Irish. This visit is about strengthening our relationship and letting them know that we appreciate the sacrifices that they have made.”

Raffle tickets in aid of the New York Firefighters Burns Centre and the Emerald Isle Immigration Centre are available for sale from Fire Stations across Donegal or by calling Eunan Doherty at 087 2282671.