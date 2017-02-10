Donegal County Archives uncover Valentine’s poem

A passionate 19th century St Valentine’s letter /poem has been discovered in Donegal County Archives.



Transcribed as follows, the poem by A Sinclaire reads:

My Dear Valentine

Thy image, lovely as the morn,

Appears in all I see

For nature in her fairest forms but beauty speaks of thee

Oh welcome love, it this be love, aught else it cannot be

To think that all my joy or woe finds sympathy with thee.

I love thee dear with all my heart, none else can I love but thee

My heart you have and yours I want from thee.

I am your affectionate admirer

A Sinclaire

A spokesperson for Donegal County Archives said: “We are not sure who A Sinclaire was or to whom the letter was addressed.

“This affecting love poem was found during routine cataloguing work in Donegal County Archives last week. was found in the collection of the Steele Nicholson family of Falmore House, Gleneely, Inishowen, which was donated to the Archives some years ago by Down Museum.

“The Steele Nicholsons were a wealthy family who owned property and land in Donegal and Down in the 19th century.”

Donegal County Archives thought this was the perfect week to share the poem.