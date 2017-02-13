Donegal arts projects to benefit from €450,000 grant

FOUR Donegal arts projects are to share more than €450,000 in government funding, it has been announced this morning.

Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the announcement from Minister for Arts, Heather Humphreys, as part of the Creative Ireland programme, with money provided under her Department’s Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.

In Donegal, approval of grant funding has been given to LATCH, Lifford, which runs the Old Courthouse project €215,753 for a new lift and atrium stairwell.

The Abbey Arts and Cultural Centre, Ballyshannon, has been given €164,785 for a series of works.

These include monies to refurbish and upgrade the main theatre, as well as theatre 2 and 3, reception area, the shop and kitchen areas and the green room; upgrade lighting, sound equipment, insulation, and purchase IT and projection equipment.

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny is getting €46,420 for refurbishment and upgrade facilities to ‘front of house’ and the auditorium.

And Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny has been awarded €27,962 to develop a multi-functional space, new furnishings and a technology update.

Speaking today, Minister McHugh said the grant will come as a very welcome announcement to artists and audiences who use all four facilities in County Donegal.

“This €9 million announcement being made by Minister Humphreys is the most significant investment in regional arts and cultural centres in a decade,” he said.

“Investing in infrastructure, like theatres and performance spaces, is critical for a vibrant arts and culture sector, which in turn underpins social cohesion and supports economic growth.

“I am confident that this funding injection for The Abbey, LATCH in Lifford, An Grianán in Letterkenny and the County Museum will help to grow local audiences and attract further people into Donegal.

“Creative Ireland, the Government’s ambitious new five-year strategy, aims to place culture and creativity at the heart of every community nationwide. A vibrant cultural sector is essential to society and investment in local arts and cultural centres helps to facilitate access to and participation in the arts in communities nationwide.”

