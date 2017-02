DOHERTY WILSON, Kevin – Suddenly in Christ Church, Dublin, formerly of Corner Stores, Clonmany. Reposing at his brother and sister-in-law Barry and Anne’s house in Annagh, Clonmany from approx 9pm on Wednesday February 15th. Funeral from there on Friday February 17th at 10.40am, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for 11am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5pm.