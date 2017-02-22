DOHERTY, Sr. Martha – Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Áras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Queen Of The Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her

Remains reposing at 17 Blackrock Drive from 6pm on Wednesday 22nd February. Funeral from there on Friday February 24th at 10.40am to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Social Services and Care of the Aged, C/o G.McCool & Son, Funeral Directors.