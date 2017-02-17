+353 (0)74912 1014
Donegal team doctor issues GAA injury alert

Posted: 8:00 am February 17, 2017
By Harry Walsh
h.walsh@donegalnews.com
Neil McGee is assisted from the field by team doctor Dr. Kevin Moran, left, and team physiotherapist Dermot Simpson.

ONE of Donegal’s top surgeon’s has said injuries sustained in high impact collisions on the GAA field are now similar to those sustained in a road traffic accident.
Dr Kevin Moran, Donegal’s team doctor, said that Intercounty footballers are getting bigger and stronger and, as a result, the GAA is now seeing collision injuries that you would associate with rugby.
The consultant surgeon is concussion lead on the GAA’s Medical, Scientific and Welfare (MSW) committee.
In a wide ranging interview in this week’s Donegal News, Dr Moran noted that in 95 per cent of the cases of concussion and other serious injury on the sports field occur when there isn’t a doctor present.
Dr Moran said that it was also necessary to be aware that other collision injuries, if undetected, can have equally catastrophic results – like chest and abdominal injuries.
He cited examples of injuries picked up by two marquee Donegal players -All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy and full back Neil McGee – in the recent past.
Dr Moran also believes that referees should have more power to remove players form the field of play if they suspect they are injured while he favours the use of rolling subs

SEE FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS FOR FULL INTERVIEW

Posted: 8:00 am February 17, 2017
