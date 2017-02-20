+353 (0)74912 1014
DEVENNEY, Rose

Posted: 12:10 pm February 20, 2017

DEVENNEY, Rose (née Chambers) Peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home,Convoy, surrounded by her family, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Martin, Domnick, Eunan, Sharon, Roisin, Deborah, Regina, Helena and dearly loved sister of Ruby, Suzie, Vincent, Michael, Hugh, John James, Sadie and the late Patsy. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Queen Of The Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her

Remains reposing at her late home from 4pm on Monday Feb 20th. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday Feb 22nd at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St.Joseph’s Hospital or Brindley Manor Nursing Home patients comfort fund, c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

