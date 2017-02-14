Court told deaf man was standing naked in front room

A judge expressed concern today when told a deaf man who admitted standing naked in his front room when the local doctor’s wife passed by had breached bail conditions.

Judge Paul Kelly was told 66-year-old John McGrotty drove his car in front of doctor’s wife Eimear McEniff and drove slowly and on another occasion he walked out in front of her car.

Advertisement

Last week he was at the school attended by the McEniff children.

Garda Eamonn McGroarty said that Mrs McEniff was very concerned about McGrotty’s behaviour.

Defence solicitor Patsy Gallagher said his understanding since the case was adjourned last October for updated reports was that all matters were going well.

Judge Kelly said at Dungloe District Court: “That’s what I thought. I want to get to the bottom of this.”

He acknowledged much work had been done by agencies, including the Probation service which conducted five three-hour-long sessions with McGrotty of St Peter’s Tce, Chapel Rd, Dungloe.

He said: “Truly enormous work has been done. That is why this is disturbing.”

The judge paid special tribute to Declan Boyle, the only social worker in Count Donegal who is qualified to work with speech and hearing impaired people.

Advertisement

McGrotty admitted harassing and stalking Dara and Eimear McEniff and their family at Pairc Naomh Anna, Chapel Rd, Dungloe, between July 7, 2014 and December 11, 2014.

He also admitted harassing and stalking Eimear McEniff at St Peter’s Tce, Dungloe, between August 1, 2013, and July 24, 2014.

Earlier hearings in Dungloe and Letterkenny courts heard how Eimear, wife of Dr Dara McEniff, lived an ongoing nightmare in her terror of the stalker.

She said that at one stage she saw him standing naked in his front room as she passed his house going to and from her own.

As he adjourned the case to March 14 for further reports, judge Kelly observed: “What I have just heard is a series of allegations. There may or may not be an innocent explanation. If not that is an entirely different matter. ”