CARTY, Mary

CARTY (née Travers), Mary Christina (Mabel), Dublin and formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal, February 14th 2017, peacefully in her 106th year in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Beloved wife of the late John Carty.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, staff and residents of the nursing home and friends.

“May She Rest in Eternal Peace”

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Friday (Feb 17th) from 5.15pm with removal from there at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.