Call for input on aquaculture future in coastal areas

DONEGAL Minister Joe McHugh has urged residents of coastal areas in the county to have their say on the future of aquaculture.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has appointed a review panel regarding the licensing process and the associated legal framework in the view of changing legislation.

Minister McHugh says a three person Review Group has invited written submissions or observations on matters within the Group’s Terms of Reference.

“It is important that communities and groups along the Donegal coastline submit their views on all these matters,” said Minister McHugh.

“I welcomed the review when it was announced as it gives a voice to all those affected by aquaculture activities in Donegal but it is important that people now respond and there are just a few days left until the deadline.”