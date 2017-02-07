+353 (0)74912 1014
Call for input on aquaculture future in coastal areas

Posted: 12:54 pm February 7, 2017
DONEGAL Minister Joe McHugh has urged residents of coastal areas in the county to have their say on the future of aquaculture.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has appointed a review panel regarding the licensing process and the associated legal framework in the view of changing legislation.

Minister McHugh says a three person Review Group has invited written submissions or observations on matters within the Group’s Terms of Reference.

“It is important that communities and groups along the Donegal coastline submit their views on all these matters,” said Minister McHugh.

“I welcomed the review when it was announced as it gives a voice to all those affected by aquaculture activities in Donegal but it is important that people now respond and there are just a few days left until the deadline.”

Deadline for receipt of submissions is 5.30pm this Friday 10th February 2017.

Submissions should be confined to matters that are within the Group’s Terms of Reference. 

The Terms of Reference for the Review and details of the Independent Review Group may be viewed on this link : 

http://fishingnet.ie/independentaquaculturelicensingreview-publicconsultation2017/

Submissions should be emailed to aquaculturereview@agriculture.gov.ie with the subject heading ‘Aquaculture Comsultation’ or alternatively may be posted to:

Independent Review of Aquaculture Licensing

C/O Deirdre Morgan – Secretary to the Independent Review Group

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

National Seafood Centre

Clonakilty, Co. Cork

P85 TX47

