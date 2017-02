BRADLEY, Barney – Reposing at the residence of his niece Mary-Ann Bridget Bradley, Main street Downings. Removal tomorrow, Tuesday, 21st February, to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Umlagh Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mevagh Day Centre. Family time from 11pm to 11am.