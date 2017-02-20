Big Neil calls it a day

Neil Gallagher has retired from intercounty football, it was announced today at the Villa Rose Hotel.

The Glenswilly man made his debut in 2003, and featured 140 times for the Donegal senior team.

He captained the county to the National Football League crown in 2007, and went on to win three Ulster titles, while he was magnificent as Donegal captured the Sam Maguire Cup in 2012.

Gallagher also won two All Star awards and is regarded as one of the finest midfielders to ever play for Donegal.

Unfortunately injuries started to catch up with him in recent years, and while he intended on playing this summer, he broke down at training last week, and has now decided to call time on his intercounty career.

“It’s a sad day for us all,” said Donegal manager, Rory Gallagher at Monday’s press briefing.

“He has a very special place with Donegal supporters.

“He wanted to give it a go. He came back and played a bit for the club. He got the back re-scanned and tried to build it up.

“He is very disappointed and we’re very disappointed. I had great belief in him.

“He loves the game. He has been a wonderful team-mate for the boys to have, on and off the pitch.”

