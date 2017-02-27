+353 (0)74912 1014
APPEAL: Life saving breast milk bank facing shortage

Posted: 10:56 am February 27, 2017
IRELAND’S only milk bank, based in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, is facing an exceptional shortage of milk despite heavy donor recruitment.

Managed by the Western Health and Social Care Trust, it provides lifesaving breast milk to over 900 babies a year all over the island of Ireland.

However, the milk bank has been exceptionally busy for months, caring for increasingly smaller babies and helping a greater number of multiple births North and South.

This has resulted in them using up large quantities of donated breast milk. This has drastically reduced the stocks of milk that are left.

The bank is appealing to mothers that may have a quantity of milk in their freezer, for help; particularly if this milk is for a premature baby where stocks are at their lowest.

Mothers with babies under three months of age, who think that they could provide at least three litres of milk, are also needed.

All that potential donors have to do is contact the Milk Bank on tmb.irvinestown@westerntrsut.hscni.net or ring (048 from ROI) 686 28333 and the milk bank staff will guide them through the donation process.

