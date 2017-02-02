Appeal for help to repatriate tragic African man

A MAJOR fundraising drive has been launched to repatriate the remains of a popular young man from Zimbabwe who passed away suddenly in Ballybofey last week.

A popular face around the Twin Towns and Letterkenny, Quinton Sikwela, who was in his 30s, had worked in Jackson’s Hotel and his sudden death has left his friends and family shocked and stunned.

Advertisement

Now, however, they are trying to raise €5,000 to enable his remains to be flown back to his family in Africa.

Fund-raising events are being held in Derry, where he used to live, and Strabane over the coming days and crowd-funding pages have also been set up on gofundme.com and justgiving.com

Well-known musician, Justin Black, is organising a fund-raising gig in Dicey Riley’s in Strabane next Friday, February 10.

A night at the races will also take place in The Cosh Bar and Grill in Derry this Sunday night.

“My friend Quinton passed away suddenly last week. He was a friend, brother, and father,” Mr Black said yesterday (Thursday).

“He was also one of the first guys I met when I came to Ireland 12 years ago. Ill miss seeing him at my gigs in Voodoo Venue Letterkenny. We need to get his body back to home where he can be buried with his family.”

For full report, see tomorrow’s (Friday) Donegal News or subscribe to our digital edition.

Advertisement

Donegal man killed in Galway accident is named THE Donegal man who was killed in a freak workplace accident yesterday in Galway has been named as Terry...

Mayo County Council to shed some light on Donegal Council to enter into an agreement with Mayo County Council to fit energy efficient bulbs on the Donegal Bypass...