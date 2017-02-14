Another great variety show at Errigal College

THE annual Errigal College Variety Show was held on Friday night. It was organised by the Parents’ Committee in conjunction with the school and took place in the school gym. This year’s show included performances from parents and past-pupils, as well as many of Errigal College’s current crop of talented performers. The show opened with a performance of the award-winning play ‘Speak my child’. The audience enjoyed the comedy and the wonderful acting skills that won this year’s Co Donegal School Drama award in the Balor Theatre. Jonathan Boyce’s incredible acting skills inspired the rest of the student cast and they received huge applause from the audience. The audience then saw three outstanding solo performances from very talented students. Caja is a new student in fifth year and her excellent piano playing skills were followed by Mr Cool, Luke Browne. The audience then got the chance to understand why the voice of Danny McGahey is gaining such a good reputation. One of the highlights of the show was the singing of Miranda Rosenberg. Her son Randolph is in third year. Her gorgeous voice and electric personality raised the show to a new level for the audience.

Errigal College’s first year ukulele band performed next. The AAA band were joined by Donal Kavanagh, Richard Houston, Margaret McAteer and the voice of Jason McLaughin. A huge cheer erupted when Errigal College’s European champion Irish dancer, Catriona Hasson walked on to the stage. She was joined by the highly successful third year, Catherine Boyce. They wore cowboy hats and combined ‘jump down turn around’ music with Irish dancing. They threw their cowboy hats into the cheering crowd and were followed onto the stage by Chelsea Kildea, Elicé Baxter, Elaine McLaughlin and Charlotte Albert. John Nestor’s beautiful rendition of ‘Take my hand’ was followed by a past-pupil of Errigal College, Joe Gibson. Joe is a resident performer in Connemara and took a night out of his hectic schedule to perform in his old school. His voice has been described as the love child of Garth Brooks and Christy Moore, and it certainly worked its magic on the audience.