Another great variety show at Errigal College

THE annual Errigal College Variety Show was held on Friday night. It was organised by the Parents’ Committee in conjunction with the school and took place in the school gym.
This year’s show included performances from parents and past-pupils, as well as many of Errigal College’s current crop of talented performers.
The show opened with a performance of the award-winning play ‘Speak my child’. The audience enjoyed the comedy and the wonderful acting skills that won this year’s Co Donegal School Drama award in the Balor Theatre. Jonathan Boyce’s incredible acting skills inspired the rest of the student cast and they received huge applause from the audience.
The audience then saw three outstanding solo performances from very talented students. Caja is a new student in fifth year and her excellent piano playing skills were followed by Mr Cool, Luke Browne. The audience then got the chance to understand why the voice of Danny McGahey is gaining such a good reputation.
One of the highlights of the show was the singing of Miranda Rosenberg. Her son Randolph is in third year. Her gorgeous voice and electric personality raised the show to a new level for the audience.
Errigal College’s first year ukulele band performed next. The AAA band were joined by Donal Kavanagh, Richard Houston, Margaret McAteer and the voice of Jason McLaughin.
A huge cheer erupted when Errigal College’s European champion Irish dancer, Catriona Hasson walked on to the stage. She was joined by the highly successful third year, Catherine Boyce. They wore cowboy hats and combined ‘jump down turn around’ music with Irish dancing. They threw their cowboy hats into the cheering crowd and were followed onto the stage by Chelsea Kildea, Elicé Baxter, Elaine McLaughlin and Charlotte Albert.
John Nestor’s beautiful rendition of ‘Take my hand’ was followed by a past-pupil of Errigal College, Joe Gibson. Joe is a resident performer in Connemara and took a night out of his hectic schedule to perform in his old school. His voice has been described as the love child of Garth Brooks and Christy Moore, and it certainly worked its magic on the audience.
During the break, the audience enjoyed tea, coffee, soft drinks and a range of refreshments provided by the Parents’ Committee.
The second half kicked off with a hilarious short play performed by three members of the Parents Committee. ‘Planning Permission’ is a very funny sketch about a couple who go into the Planning Office instead of the Family Planning office next door. The hilarious actresses were Georgie Reilly, Hilary Moore and Frances Gordon.
The third short play of the night was the hilarious ‘Teachers on Trial’ by Errigal College teacher, Hugo Dorrian. Anne Long, SNA, and Luke Browne, student, acted with teachers Pascale Galianagh and Tara McLaughlin, and they had the audience in stitches.
Catriona Hasson returned to the stage with Jason McLaughlin and Cailin Macey and they performed a three-hand Irish dance which has gained the attention of Ed Sheeran!
Past-pupil Richard Gordon then took to the stage with his brother David and Alannah O’Leary and their jiving skills were simply incredible.
The Wedding Day Fashion Show was one of the highlights of the evening and is part of The Bags to Rags project. This project run by senior students is for Sustainable Energy Ireland’s initiative to promote upcycling of clothes or ‘Greener Fashion’. The ‘Wedding guests’ danced in clothes that have been up-cycled by the students. Teachers Hugo Dorrian and Margaret McAteer were up-cycled too and looked good. However, the audience had a great laugh at the fact that their dancing skills weren’t upcycled.
Cailin Macey and Mark Wilkin were the happy couple in the Fashion Show Wedding and they led the girls and boys in the electrifying dance-off.
The show closed with a series of presentations to Catriona Hasson and Margaret McAteer. There was a special presentation given to Mary Stewart SNA for her dressmaking skills and to Roseann Boyle, Anne Long and Helen Doherty for the hours they spent preparing all the clothes for the Variety Show.
Errigal College Principal, Mr Charlie Cannon thanked the Parents’ Committee for organising such a mammoth presentation and he thanked Catriona Hasson and Margaret McAteer for organising the many students and staff who were involved. After such an excellent Variety Show, he is already looking forward to next year!
