Andrew Allen murder investigation appeal

GARDAI are appealing for information on the anniversary of a man murdered in his Buncrana home five years ago.

Andrew Allen was shot dead at his home in 26 Links View Park, Buncrana, in front of his partner, on February 9.

Tomorrow , (Thursday), will mark the fifth anniversary of his murder.

Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in planning this murder and subsequently sheltering the killers involved.

To date, a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation.

An Garda Siochana are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but Gardai believe that there are still people in our community who have information which may assist with the investigation.

Gardai wish to appeal for anyone with information or who can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or use the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.

Two Donegal schools to contest National Futsal Finals Over 15,000 students have taken part in the FAI Schools futsal Initiative inside a three month period in Primary...

BREAKING: Man found dead in Buncrana Buncrana Superintendent, Eugene McGovern, said the deceased man was known to gardai.