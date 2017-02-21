RUSSELL, Iris (née Lindsay) – The sudden death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Iris Russell. Beloved wife of Fred and much loved mother of David, Ronnie, Harrold, Ernest, Gwen, Diane and Caroline.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family circle and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday at 2.30pm for Service in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church at 3pm, with burial afterwards in Donaghamore Lower Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Finn View Ward, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.

The House is Strictly Private, at the request of the deceased.