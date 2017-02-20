McGINLEY, Patrick (Paddy), College Rise, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Glenfinn, Co. Donegal. 18th February 2017. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge Drogheda. Patrick (Paddy) beloved husband of the late Maureen (née McElvaney).

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Briege, son Con, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Sinéad, Deirdre, Gráinne and Conall and their partners Bryan, Roger, Scott and Ciara, great grandchildren Ella, Elliot and Reilly, step granddaughter Kym and her partner David, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home from 5 o’clock this evening (Sunday). Removal on Monday evening at 6 o’ clock arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.