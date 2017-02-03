Country star is proudly flying the American flag

AN award-winning country artist has just unveiled a brand new guitar that is already catching the attention of his many fans.

Robert Mizzell unveiled his new signature acoustic guitar, made in Donegal, at the annual Sunday World Country Music Awards in Mullingar on Monday night where he picked up the award for Showbiz Personality of the Year.

The Star-Spangled X20 was a collaboration between two Irish artisans, a Donegal luthier and a Leitrim artist, to make the American artist an instrument he’d be brought to play on stage to his sold out crowds on a nightly basis.

Robert’s new electro acoustic guitar, which is made out of carbon fibre, was built by Alistair Hay and his team at Emerald Guitars in St Johnston.

Emerald Guitars have been making instruments in Donegal for nearly two decades. World-renowned artists such as Steve Vai, Hugh McDonald (Bon Jovi), Joe Satriani, Wang Leehom, Darren Holden (The High Kings) and many more play Emeralds.

Alistair Hay commissioned airbrush artist Phil Atkinson from Carrick-on-Shannon to create the beautiful and very detailed artwork on the instrument for Robert.

The singer had kept the brief simple. Having a fondness for all things Americana, the Louisiana man was looking for a guitar featuring a vintage-style American flag and he didn’t see the final result until it was unveiled to him at the Emerald Guitars factory last week.

“I didn’t want just an ordinary guitar, I wanted something that nobody else had. Then I came up with the idea of the American flag.

“Everyone who knows me in Ireland, knows that I’m American, so by walking out on stage with this guitar, I don’t have to tell people now, the guitar tells the story for me. I didn’t expect that…I don’t know what I was expecting; That is absolutely fabulous,” Robert said after seeing his guitar for the very first time.

“I wanted a guitar with the rustic American flag theme. As an American I love my country and I love my music and the fact that this brilliant instrument was designed manufactured and finished in Donegal made the whole experience all the better. This is thinking outside the box at it’s best,” he added.

Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, but living in Ireland for over 20 years, Robert is a hugely popular artist on the Irish country music scene and also abroad.

Robert will be playing a series of concerts around the country before heading on a Caribbean cruise and then going on an extensive Scottish tour later this month.

VIDEO: Watch the unveiling of Robert’s guitar here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7NicuvQJOk

Epic adventure brings Malaysian musician to Donegal IN his quest to find the ultimate violin a renowned Malaysian electric violinist recently travelled from across the world...

Donegal businessman hitting the right notes in China A DONEGAL guitar maker flies out to China on Thursday to get one of his unique instruments decorated with...