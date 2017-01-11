+353 (0)74912 1014
Williams is ready to fire Glenswilly to more success

Posted: 12:56 pm January 11, 2017
shane-williams

Former Welsh Winger Shane Williams will line out for Donegal Senior Football champions Glenswilly when they lock horns with Convoy under lights tomorrow, Thursday, in Convoy throw-in 7.45pm.
The retired rugby international has swapped the oval ball for the round ball for the latest instalment of AIB’s documentary series The Toughest Trade as part of its GAA Club sponsorship.
He will take part in a specially organised challenge game and has just been fitted out in the club strip.
While Williams is spending this week in Glenswilly, Donegal All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy will later travel to France to team up with top 14 side Clermont Auvergne.

