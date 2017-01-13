+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

Welsh Rugby star plays GAA in “Coolest Place on Earth”

Posted: 3:36 pm January 13, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams scores for Glenswilly against St Mary’s Convoy. The swap will see Michael Murphy dawn the Clermont Auvergne rugby jersey in the coming weeks for AIB’s The Toughest Trade programme to be aired on RTE in March. Photograph by Donna El Assaad

#AIB #thetoughest #Donegal #coolestplace2017 glenswilly130117dea01

Posted: 3:36 pm January 13, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Former Welsh Winger in Donegal for ‘The Toughest Trade’

"The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, I...

New look full colour Donegal News out today

THE new look full colour print edition of the Donegal News hit the streets today (Friday).

Possible flood prevention measures outlined

DAMS, water diversion culverts and restoration of wetlands are just some of the options being looked at in order...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland