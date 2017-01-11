Way cleared for first Donegal distillery in 176 years

AN Bord Pleanala (ABP) has given the green light for the first whiskey distillery in Donegal in 176 years.

Last year, Donegal County Council granted permission to Drioglann Shliabh Liag for the 25,000 square foot facility on a 21 acre site outside Carrick, between Kilcar and Glencolmcille.

However the decision was appealed to ABP over concerns of its scale and risk of pollution.

The proposed Sliabh Liagh Distillery will produce ‘The Silkie’, a blended Irish whiskey, and will cost between €4m and €8 million to build. The promoters claim in excess of 20 jobs to be created at full production.

The plans for the site, situated along the main road between Carrick and Glencolmcille, also include a visitor centre and a ‘Poitín’ distillery and museum, but proposals for a helicopter were omitted by ABP.

The directors of the company area James Doherty, Margaret Cunningham, Oliver Hughes and James Keith.

The distillery is to be operated by James Doherty, whose mother is a native of Kilcar, and Carrick woman Margaret Cunningham.

The proposals for the new complex were put forward by local architectural firm, Corner Stone Architecture, led by partners Gavin Shovelin and Michael Hannigan.

