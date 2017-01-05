Think before joining British Army – Mac Giolla Easbuig

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has called on those in Donegal and the Northwest thinking of joining the British Army to reconsider.The councillor has made the call after recent reports say that an increasing number of Irish people are joining the British Armed Forces. The councillor said it was tragic that young people see the British Armed Forces as a career option, “the British government paints a picture of excitement and adventure and many young people mainly from working class backgrounds are taken in by the propaganda. The reality is very different and by joining the British Armed Forces you risk being sent to foreign wars to be maimed or killed or the more likely kill innocent civilians. We should remember that the British Armed Forces played a leading role in the invasion of Iraq where one and a half million civilians were killed.The fact that there are still thousands of British troops, occupying the 6 counties should be considered as well and we should remember that this is the same army that carried out Bloody Sunday , the Ballymurphy massacre and the murder of civilians as well as many other atrocities in Ireland” said Mac Giolla Easbuig.“These wars are for oil, western globalisation, the arms industry and ordinary people will not benefit from these wars but give their lives to serve the ruling elite’s war mongers” added Mac Giolla Easbuig.