Stay up to date on Gritting Routes and Road Conditions

WITH forecasts for severe wintry weather over the coming days, Donegal County Council have urged road users to take extra care and to stay up to date on routes to be gritted and road conditions.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning and is forecasting very cold wintry weather from tonight (Wednesday) onwards. Showers will turn wintry in many places with falls of sleet and snow expected especially on higher ground.

Donegal County Council would like to remind all road users to take extra care on the roads and to allow more time for their journeys during these wintry conditions.

Motorists and road users in Donegal can stay up to date on routes to be gritted by checking the Donegal Winter Gritting map which is an interactive map available on www.donegalcoco.ie . This map is linked to the Councils social media platforms and provides information on routes and length of routes to be gritted on any given night as well as an hourly forecast feed for most areas of the county so that users can check their local weather forecast for the next 12 to 24 hours. It also shows locations where sand and grit stock is available for use by the public.

Road users can also view live road conditions at a number of locations around the county and across the northwest via the Councils website . Locations include N56 at Gaoth Dobhair, N15 at Bundoran, N 15 at Lough Mourne, N15 at Killygordon, N13 at An Grianan Aileach, A515 Foyle Bridge and A6 at Glenshane Pass.

These resources have been developed over the last number of years with a view to providing road users and motorists with the necessary information to make safe driving decisions during the winter months.

Stay up to date on road conditions and gritting plans this winter by following us on Twitter @roadsdcc @donegalcouncil or by following us on Facebook.