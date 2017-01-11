Snow and Ice – updated warning for Donegal

MET Eireann have updated their snow and ice warning for Donegal.

The national metorological agency said the county can expect very cold, wintry weather from Wednesday evening onwards until Friday night.

There will also be showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, with moderate accumulations to lower levels inland, more significant amounts on high ground, where there’s a risk of drifting and blizzard conditions at times. Some scattered thunderstorms also.

The warning currently remains in effect until 6pm on Friday January 13.