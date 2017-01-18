+353 (0)74912 1014
Ruthless Tyrone make light work of Donegal

Posted: 9:34 pm January 18, 2017
Tyrone 2-23 Donegal 0-6

Tyrone cantered to a facile win over a youthful Donegal side in the McKenna Cup at Healy Park tonight.

The Red Hands were much too physical for Declan Bonner’s under 21 side, and the game was over as a contest in the first quarter.

Michael Langan scored a nice point early on, but Tyrone soon took control, and a Ronan McHugh goal helped them into a 1-12 to 0-3 point lead at the interval.

Tyrone registered four quickfire points after the restart, but Donegal didn’t give up, and Jamie Brennan hit the crossbar with a goal chance, before Langan and Jason McGee scored long-range points.

However, Tyrone were cruising and Cahir McCullagh fisted in a late goal as they romped home to victory.


FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

