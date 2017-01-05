Ramelton woman launches appeal for Belarus orphanage

RAMELTON woman, Myrtle Doherty has launched her annual appeal for donations of essential items for the Vesnova Orphanage in Belarus.

Since she first began the yearly collection in 2011, Ms Doherty has sent close to 100,000 nappies, tonnes of baby clothes, equipment and other supplies to the children’s mental asylum.

Speaking to the Donegal News this week, as she once again prepared to turn her home into a storage facility for thousands of items, Ms Doherty appealed to the people and businesses of Donegal to get behind the campaign.

“There are more than 170 children in this orphanage and conditions are not ideal by any means, even though they have improved considerably with the help of lots of volunteers and groups.

“Last year we sent 15,000 nappies and a large consignment of clothes, shoes, toiletries, toys, play equipment and vital medications from Donegal.”

She continued: “There has been a slight change in what we can collect this year. We are taking clothes, both adult and children’s, washed and wearable and in good condition, shoes in good condition, bedding/blankets/towels, nappies (both adults and children’s), wipes, toiletries such as soap/shampoos/bubble baths), nappy creams and the usual Calpol/Nurofen. We can only take soft toys/teddy bears, no hard toys or books.

“We cannot take any prams/car seats/walkers/baths/changing units/etc as we have problems getting them through customs. We also accept financial donations which we use to buy nappies.”

Ms Doherty said she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from local people who have been more than generous in their donations since the collection began. She also appealed to businesses to come on board by contributing items toward the collection or by way of sponsorship.

The collection is done on behalf of the Chernobyl Kilkenny Outreach Group who do fantastic work in Belarus.

If you would like to donate to this appeal Myrtle can be contacted on 0876825387.