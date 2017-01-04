+353 (0)74912 1014
Quigley wants Harps supporters to show fighting spirit

Posted: 9:14 am January 4, 2017
Striker BJ Banda and Donegal boxing hero Jason Quigley pictured alongside Harps supporter Sarah Bradley are asking the Northwest public to get behind the Harps as club continues its preparations and fundraising campaign ahead of the new season. Photo by Gerard McHugh

Striker BJ Banda and Donegal boxing hero Jason Quigley pictured alongside Harps supporter Sarah Bradley are asking the Northwest public to get behind the Harps as club continues its preparations and fundraising campaign ahead of the new season. Photo by Gerard McHugh


Finn Park had a special guest this week when our boxing hero Jason Quigley arrived to lend support for Harps’ preparations for the forthcoming season.

The club will be holding a public meeting at the Balor Theatre on Monday evening to update supporters on plans ahead of what promises to be a tough, but very exciting, Premier Division campaign for Ollie Horgan’s men.

The recent announcement that three teams will be relegated from the Premier hasn’t made Harps challenge any easier, but rising star Jason feels that with the right public support Harps can defy the odds again in 2017.

Jason says “I wanted to come to Finn Park and show my support to everyone at the club as I have felt really proud of what Ollie and the squad have achieved over the last couple of seasons. As a professional sports person I know that the right support is vital so I would appeal to everyone to play their part in making sure the club has the resources to prepare and compete with the top clubs in the country. If everyone can stick together, stay positive and keep working hard, Harps can keep moving forward on and off the pitch.”

Harps supporters, members of the media and the general public are invited to a Finn Harps open forum will take place in the Balor Theatre Ballybofey on Monday 9th at 7.45 pm. Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan and club officials will discuss plans and updates on preparations for new season.

