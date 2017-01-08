+353 (0)74912 1014
Plenty of positives despite last-gasp defeat to UUJ

Posted: 7:49 pm January 8, 2017
Patrick McBrearty (UUJ) on the ball against Donegal's Conor Morrison

Patrick McBrearty (UUJ) on the ball against Donegal’s Conor Morrison

DONEGAL manager Declan Bonner said there were plenty of positives to take from his side’s impressive performance against University of Ulster, Jordanstown in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday, but he couldn’t mask his disappointment as they fell short to a late Ryan McHugh goal.

With Donegal opting to line out with their under 21s in the pre-season competition, they were clear underdogs for the game against Martin McHugh’s UUJ.

However, they battled gallantly, and scored some excellent team goals to leave themselves in a winning position as the game entered injury-time.

Ryan McHugh, who so frequently excels in the green and gold, was wearing a UUJ shirt on Sunday and he popped up with a late goal to give his team the victory.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t see it out – the game was there for us to win and it was disappointing that we gave away that last score,” said Bonner after the match.

“But listen there were a lot of positives from today. A lot of lads out there worked really, really hard and we got some excellent scores.

“In terms of commitment, effort, application, and working to the game plan as best as possible, they did that and you have to give great credit to them.”

FOR MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS TOMORROW’S DONEGAL NEWS

