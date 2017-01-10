+353 (0)74912 1014
Motorists alerted to major road closure at end of month

Posted: 5:17 pm January 10, 2017
Road from Glenties to Fintown.

Road from Glenties to Fintown.

 

MOTORISTS who travel the main Glenties to Fintown road have been urged to prepare for a prolonged period of road closures from the end of this month.

 
It is proposed to close three kilometres of road on the R250 from Thursday, January 26 at 8am until Saturday March 11 at 5pm.
The Glenties Community Development Group were informed of the road closure which will affect hundreds of journeys each day and posted advice on their facebook page. 
 
The closure is to facilitate the laying of a water main along the R250 from the Grotto in Glenties to the Drimmalough Road (John Roarty’s).
As the road is a regional road, legislation requires that it be closed while works are carried out.
Alternative routes have been outlined and include diversions via to N56 from the Grotto to Maas to Gweebarra Bridge to Doochary Junction. There, turn right onto the R252, travel to Doochary, and then into Fintown. Then, turn right onto the R250 towards Glenties.
