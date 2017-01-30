Mayo County Council to shed some light on Donegal

MAYO County Council has been charged with upgrading public lighting at two locations in Donegal, it has emerged.

At today’s meeting of the council in Lifford, Councillors will be informed that the Council is to enter into an agreement with Mayo County Council to fit energy efficient bulbs on both the Donegal Bypass and Bundoran to Ballyshannon Bypass.

It is understood that the contract will see up to 1,000 new energy efficient lights being installed at both locations over the coming months.

Speaking to the Donegal News, Mr John McLaughlin, Director of Roads, confirmed that the Council is to enter an agreement which would allow Mayo County Council to undertake appropriate works in Donegal.

“TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) is looking to upgrade public lighting at a number of locations in the region and rather than each county look after its own it was decided to pool them all together

under the one larger contract which will be administered by Mayo County Council.

“There was a similar project regarding bridges recently in which we (Donegal County Council) was the lead partner for a number of other counties in the North West. The opposite is the case here,” Mr

McLaughlin said.

“We’re still the main point of contact when it comes to maintaining the lights. This particular contract with Mayo County Council is very specific and relates to upgrading public lights,” he added.

Last year, Councillors were told that will cost up to €10 million to upgrade Donegal County Council’s 15,000 fading public streetlights.

Public bodies are expected to reduce their energy consumption by 33 per cent from 2009 to 2020.

