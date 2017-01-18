Man remains in critical condition following crash

A man remains in a critical condition today following a single vehicle collision in Carrigans in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardai say that the crash happened shortly after 3am in the remote area of Cloon when the car left the road and hit a tree in a nearby field.

A technical examination of the stretch of road has also been carried out.

Advertisement

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Three hospitalised after two-vehicle collision A motorbike and a van collided on the main N56 road in the townland of Cloughwally.

Woman in serious condition after Newtown crash The female occupant of one of the cars is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.