Man remains in critical condition following crash

Posted: 9:30 am January 18, 2017
A man remains in a critical condition today following a single vehicle collision in Carrigans in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardai say that the crash happened shortly after 3am in the remote area of Cloon when the car left the road and hit a tree in a nearby field.

A technical examination of the stretch of road has also been carried out.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

 

