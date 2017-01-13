Major holiday show in Letterkenny next week

A major holiday show will take place in Letterkenny next week.

Coinciding with celebrations to mark their 25th year in business, Atlantic Travel will host the Atlantic Travel Holiday Show next Thursday evening (January 19) in the Mount Errigal Hotel from 5pm to 9pm.

The show will be the first event of its kind in the Northwest and admission to the event is free.

Anyone thinking of going away on holiday this year is urged to come along and hear from all the leading industry experts.

There will also be exclusive show discounts for your favourite holiday destinations, holidays to be won and loads of spot prizes.

With so many types of holidays being represented there will definitely be something for everyone. Cruises, family camping, cycling camps, Disneyland, escorted tours to China, Japan and Cambodia, 4 and 5* sun holidays, attraction tickets to worldwide theme parks, skiing, football packages, adventure holidays and much, much more.

Atlantic Travel manager, Emma McHugh, said: “We are celebrating 25 years in business this month and we really feel like celebrating so we are having a massive holiday give-away throughout 2017. All you have to do is book your holiday with us for 2017 and you are entered into a draw to win Flights to Dubai, New York or Los Angeles, camping holidays, city breaks, vouchers and much, much more.

“It will be the first show of its kind in the North West and all going well, this will be an annual event.”

Emma said the event will appeal to anyone thinking of taking a holiday this year, as well as those planning a different type of escape or even their honeymoon destination.

“If you are getting married and have yet to book your honeymoon come to the show and speak to us. We will have the largest representation of honeymoon providers that you will have the opportunity to meet in one place

“If cruising, cycling, Italy or Southeast Asia are of interest to you then don’t miss our expert presentations that will help you decide where you are going on your next holiday.

“Don’t miss out and come to The Atlantic Travel Holiday Show, get unrivalled advice, exclusive show discounts and be in with a chance to win a family holiday and a city break.”

There will be snap shot presentations from industry experts on the day.

“Short presentations will start at 6pm starting with Italy experts, Topflight, who will be giving away a gourmet hamper for each booking made through Atlantic Travel delivered directly to their door. This will be followed by a presentation by Neenan Travel Cycling, who specialise in leisure and professional cycling tours.

“Wendy Wu will inform on all things Asia. They will have information on escorted tours & private family excursions for trips to China, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia and India”

“The last presentation will be by a representative from Royal Caribbean Cruises. They will be talking about their fantastic new campaign which offers amazing value with deposits as low as €30pp.”

Intensive acting course starting soon AN intensive acting course for adults will commence shortly at An Grianán in Letterkenny in association with the renowned...

Full Capacity Protocol deployed over 100 times An emergency response is now required and this must be forthcoming, from health management, immediately, Mr Doran said.