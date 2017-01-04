Logan extends deal with Rochdale

The goalkeeper returned to Rochdale for a second spell in August on a six-month contract, which was due to expire after this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Barrow.

Logan has been in magnificent form in his 14 appearance for the club this season, and it is no surprise that the Dale have extended his deal as they sit in fourth position in the SkyBet League One table.

“I’m really pleased to have signed until the end of the season,” Logan told Rochdale’s club website.

“I enjoyed it when I was here previously and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve been back. Everyone is enjoying their football and we’ve got good support from the fans, too.

“The bunch of lads that are here, the management and the staff all work hard to try and achieve, and we’re reaping the benefits of that now.”

