Jobs recovery in Donegal Gaeltacht – report

THE numbers employed in Údarás na Gaeltachta supported companies around County Donegal is at its highest level since 2010.

According to the Gaeltacht authority’s end of year review, published today, 135 new jobs were created in the Donegal Gaeltacht in 2016.

When job losses are taken into consideration, there was a significant net gain of 23 jobs overall.

This means there were 2,090 jobs in An tÚdarás client companies here the end of the year – the highest since 2010.

New jobs were created in companies throughout the Donegal Gaeltacht including Arán Ard Teo (Gallagher’s Bakery, Ardara); Randox Teo and Ostre’an Teo, Dungloe; Kombucha Éireannach Teo, Sláinteachas and Lónadóireacht Dhún na nGall and Meastóirí Domhanda Teo, at Páirc Ghnó Ghaoth Dobhair as well as Cora Tine Teo in An Fál Carrach.

The food and drink, medical devices and marine sectors experienced the greatest growth in 2016 and the largest declines were in the services, textiles and manufacturing sectors.

Údarás said will continue to participate in a co-ordinated cross-agency response to international affairs in 2017 in order to assess and prepare for the impact of Brexit and for any other changes in international policies.

