Jennings wins 2016 Donegal Sports Star of the Year

Olympic Rower Sinead Jennings was tonight named Overall Donegal Sports Star of the Year for 2016 in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Jennings and her rowing partner Claire Lambe performed admirably at the Rio Olympics and qualified for the Lightweight Double Sculls Olympic final.

She was chosen by the Donegal Sports Star Committee ahead of Brendan Boyce, Chloe Magee, Manus Kelly & Donall Barrett, Rhys Irwin, and Ryan McHugh, who were shortlised for the Overall award.

The Letterkenny woman also won the Rowing gong at the function.

Jim Doherty from Newtowncunningham set a new record on the night when he collected an award for the 11th time, after he picked up the Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award.

