Irish U21 call-up for Finn Harps player

FINN Harps player Ethan Boyle has been included in a Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a friendly fixture against the country’s Amateur Squad on the 11th of February. A versatile player, Boyle played in the full back slots and midfield for Harps after being signed by Ollie Horgan prior to the 2016 Premier Division season.

Boyle had been a member of the Waterford United’s U19 squad and made a scoring debut as a substitute for the club’s senior side against Cobh Ramblers in the middle of the 2014 campaign. The 19-year-old made nine league appearances that season. In 2015 Boyle featured in a further 20 league matches as Waterford finished second from bottom in the First Division.

Boyle made a total of 30 appearances for Finn Harps in all competitions, including 24 in the league, last season. Despite interest from other clubs including Waterford, Horgan persuaded Boyle to sign a new deal for the 2017 campaign.